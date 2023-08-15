Advertise With Us
NCF Freedom files lawsuit against the State of Florida over free speech

(wcjb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In response to the passage of Senate Bill 266, NCF Freedom has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Florida Board of Governors of the State University System and the Board of Trustees at New College of Florida.

“We intend to act when we see academic freedom, shared governance or student agency threatened,” says NCF Freedom President Jono Miller.

The suit contends that SB266 creates a chill on free speech on the New College campus (and at every other public university in Florida) by censoring the teaching of certain “disfavored” topics and by prohibiting them outright - specifically, any teaching, discussion and open debate around topics of diversity, equity and inclusion, institutional bias and similar ideas.

SB266 further denies state-supported funding to any institution which offers classes that touch on any of these subjects that advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion or “social activism.”

The Complaint underscores how SB266 infringes directly on academic freedoms at New College by quashing the right to free speech and debate on many topics of interest or concern and directly restricts professors at New College and their ability to teach their students within the established curriculum of the College. 

SB266 also directly scales back protections of faculty tenure and increases the chilling effect of censorship on any professor eligible for tenure.

The Complaint states, “The marketplace of ideas cannot thrive if politicians simply declare a significant number of ideas to be off-limits for discussion or debate in colleges and universities.”

The suit asks the court to declare SB266 unconstitutional because it imposes content and viewpoint restrictions on speech in violation of the First Amendment of the United States Constitution. 

NCF Freedom is represented by Gary S. Edinger, Esquire of Benjamin, Aaronson, Edinger & Patanzo, P.A. in Gainesville, Florida.

Read the complaint here:

