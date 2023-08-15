Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Parrish woman claimed a $1 million prize from Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Heather Hancock, 47, of Parrish, claimed the million-dollar prize from playing the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.00.

Hancock purchased her winning ticket from Rose Park Deli, located at 8003 US Highway 301 North in Parrish. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Hancock said. “I kept looking at my number and the matching number at the top, thinking, ‘Is this real?’ I didn’t sleep at all last night!”

The $50 Scratch-Off game, $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR, launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million! This game also features more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Congrats to Heather!

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.