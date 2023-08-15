First Alert Weather: More rainfall in the forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today will be a bit different than yesterday, with a southwest wind favoring showers near the coast in the late morning or early afternoon before moving inland.

Rain chances will be about 50% for the coast and 70% inland. This wind pattern will tend to favor the accumulation of heaviest rainfall in inland areas.

By midweek, a frontal boundary will sink south and stall in North Florida. This will cause moisture to pool in advance of the front and boost our rain chances to 70% or more. Additionally, some tropical moisture will move in, bringing the best rain chances tomorrow into Friday.

The high-pressure ridge will build in again over the weekend shifting our winds to the east once again. This will keep our rainfall chances high.

