Coast Guard to continue search for missing boater in Gulf

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rescuers are continuing the search Tuesday for a boater who has gone missing in the Gulf, the Coast Guard said.

A Coast Guard helicopter located Andre Nolasco’s vessel Monday evening about 8 miles west of Hudson with no one aboard. The 57-year-old had launched the boat from Nicks Park Sunday morning.

Crews are now searching for a person in the water and will continue searching throughout the day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard in St. Petersburg at 727-824-7506.

