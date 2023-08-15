Advertise With Us
Coast Guard to continue search for missing boater in Gulf

The Coast Guard crew located Andre Nolasco's vessel about 8 miles west of Hudson with no one aboard.(U.S. Coast Guard)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rescuers are continuing the search Tuesday for a boater who has gone missing in the Gulf, the Coast Guard said.

A Coast Guard helicopter located Andre Nolasco’s vessel Monday evening about 8 miles west of Hudson with no one aboard. The 57-year-old had launched the boat from Nicks Park Sunday morning.

Crews are now searching for a person in the water and will continue searching throughout the day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard in St. Petersburg at 727-824-7506.

