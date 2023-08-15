Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Central Florida Red Cross sends workers to Hawaii

Florida Red Cross Workers head to Hawaii
Florida Red Cross Workers head to Hawaii(Red Cross)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The American Red Cross is sending workers from across the country to help in Hawaii where wildfires continue to burn.

Hundreds of homes, businesses, and historic structures have been destroyed and thousands are without power, shelter and cell phone service.

As of Thursday, most fires on Maui were still burning, forcing thousands of residents and tourists to evacuate. Trained Red Cross disaster workers in Hawaii opened shelters on two islands in which thousands of people sought refuge from the fires.

Six Central Florida volunteers boarded flights before sunrise, to begin the the journey to join support operations for three weeks, including Dolores Pastrana from Sarasota’s Southwest Florida Chapter of the Red Cross.

The American Red Cross of Central Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands stands ready to deploy more disaster-trained workers as needed.

FIND LOVED ONES  For people who need assistance locating a missing loved one due to the current disaster, please call 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and select Option 4. Follow the voice prompts for “Hawaii Wildfires.” Please note call volume is high and callers may experience longer wait times.

CLIMATE CRISIS Wildfires -- along with the ongoing heat wave -- are clear examples of how the intensity of climate-rated disasters is worsening. Globally, the climate crisis is increasing the intensity of extreme heat, droughts and hurricanes. As these extreme weather disasters increase, more people need help from the Red Cross. Find more about the Red Cross and its work on the climate crisis here.

HOW TO HELP People can help by making a financial gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
“We are very proud of what we’ve done here and are very appreciative of the way the community...
Local restaurant shutting down after 20 years
Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll are among the stars being featured on a new tribute album for The...
Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll among the stars coming together for a tribute to The Judds
Venice structure fire.
Sarasota County Fire Department responds to a Venice structure fire
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle versus bicyclist fatal traffic crash in North...
FHP investigating a deadly crash in Port Charlotte

Latest News

Andrew Morris
Venice man charged with child molestation
The Coast Guard crew located Andre Nolasco's vessel about 8 miles west of Hudson with no one...
Coast Guard to continue search for missing boater in Gulf
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport continues its supersonic growth, setting another...
SRQ sets another record for passenger traffic
A crash involving two airboats in central Florida sent 13 people to the hospital on Monday,...
13 injured when two airboats crash in central Florida, officials say