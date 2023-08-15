Central Florida Red Cross sends workers to Hawaii

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The American Red Cross is sending workers from across the country to help in Hawaii where wildfires continue to burn.

Hundreds of homes, businesses, and historic structures have been destroyed and thousands are without power, shelter and cell phone service.

As of Thursday, most fires on Maui were still burning, forcing thousands of residents and tourists to evacuate. Trained Red Cross disaster workers in Hawaii opened shelters on two islands in which thousands of people sought refuge from the fires.

Six Central Florida volunteers boarded flights before sunrise, to begin the the journey to join support operations for three weeks, including Dolores Pastrana from Sarasota’s Southwest Florida Chapter of the Red Cross.

The American Red Cross of Central Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands stands ready to deploy more disaster-trained workers as needed.

FIND LOVED ONES For people who need assistance locating a missing loved one due to the current disaster, please call 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and select Option 4. Follow the voice prompts for “Hawaii Wildfires.” Please note call volume is high and callers may experience longer wait times.

CLIMATE CRISIS Wildfires -- along with the ongoing heat wave -- are clear examples of how the intensity of climate-rated disasters is worsening. Globally, the climate crisis is increasing the intensity of extreme heat, droughts and hurricanes. As these extreme weather disasters increase, more people need help from the Red Cross. Find more about the Red Cross and its work on the climate crisis here.

HOW TO HELP People can help by making a financial gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.