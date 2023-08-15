Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Attorney General: Tampa pool contractor stole over $1.5 million from clients

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa-base pool company was banned from operating in the state of Florida and now he is facing dozens of charges, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced.

After an investigation by the Attorney General’s office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, James Staten was arrested.

Staten owned and operated Olympus Pools.

The investigation started in 2021 after multiple complaints from consumers about Olympus Pools not finishing jobs after receiving payments. Authorities say Staten stole more than $1.5 million from clients. That money funded what authorities described as a “lavish lifestyle " including personal vacations and $53,000 Super Bowl tickets.

FDLE Tampa Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell said they have identified 140 clients.

Staten is facing charges of aggravated white-collar crime, organized scheme to defraud, grand theft and contractor fraud.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
“We are very proud of what we’ve done here and are very appreciative of the way the community...
Local restaurant shutting down after 20 years
Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll are among the stars being featured on a new tribute album for The...
Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll among the stars coming together for a tribute to The Judds
Venice structure fire.
Sarasota County Fire Department responds to a Venice structure fire
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle versus bicyclist fatal traffic crash in North...
FHP investigating a deadly crash in Port Charlotte

Latest News

ABC7 Sports Athlete of the Week: Liam Kelly balances homeschooling & football
ABC7 Sports Athlete of the Week: Liam Kelly balances homeschooling & football
Congrats!
Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
.
US Attorney’s Office announces indictment of meth trafficking ring in Bradenton
Florida Red Cross Workers head to Hawaii
Central Florida Red Cross sends workers to Hawaii