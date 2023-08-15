Attorney General: Tampa pool contractor stole over $1.5 million from clients

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa-base pool company was banned from operating in the state of Florida and now he is facing dozens of charges, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced.

After an investigation by the Attorney General’s office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, James Staten was arrested.

Staten owned and operated Olympus Pools.

The investigation started in 2021 after multiple complaints from consumers about Olympus Pools not finishing jobs after receiving payments. Authorities say Staten stole more than $1.5 million from clients. That money funded what authorities described as a “lavish lifestyle " including personal vacations and $53,000 Super Bowl tickets.

FDLE Tampa Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell said they have identified 140 clients.

Staten is facing charges of aggravated white-collar crime, organized scheme to defraud, grand theft and contractor fraud.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.