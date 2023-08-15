Advertise With Us
A.M. Coastal storms possible Wednesday

Rain chances staying high
Additional moisture and a frontal boundary to our north will bring a better chance for some...
Additional moisture and a frontal boundary to our north will bring a better chance for some scattered storms Wednesday
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A frontal system is moving toward N. Florida and this will keep the onshore flow or west wind in place through Friday. We will see a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning hours along the coast and then the main focus of scattered storms will be inland pushing eastward. We will see an increase in some tropical moisture move in from south Florida so this will enhance the storms that develop on Wednesday.

The rain chances will stay elevated through Friday with a bit of a change by the weekend as the front fades away over north central Florida. We will see high pressure build to our north which will allow for an east to southeast wind during the morning hours for the weekend which will bring a better chance for late afternoon storms to develop inland and then push west toward the beaches later in the day.

The rain chances over the weekend now stands at 50% for late day storms but there is also some Saharan dust that is expected to move in as well over the weekend which could stifle some of the storms as well. Temperatures will stay close to average with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

In the tropics we are watching two systems in the central Atlantic which have little chance of developing over the next 7 days. Elsewhere things are quiet for now.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

