Agriculture Commissioner program aims to reduce hot car deaths

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - To help combat hot car deaths, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey held a press conference last week. At that conference, Simpson announced that every fuel pump in the state will be outfitted with a new sticker that reminds residents of the dangers of leaving vulnerable individuals in hot vehicle

It’s an extra reminder for drivers to keep an eye on their backseats.

Florida leads in the nation in child vehicular heatstroke fatalities.

“With daily routines changing for children heading back to school coupled with the still very present summer heat, it is imperative for parents and caregivers to be vigilant to protect their precious cargo,” said Commissioner Wilton Simpson. “Our FDACS inspectors work hard each day to ensure that fuel pumps are working safely and properly for consumers across our state, which is visibly present every time you visit a gas pump and see the ‘Inspected and Approved for Accuracy’ sticker. I am proud to add this important safety message to the nearly 75,000 fuel inspection stickers across Florida to protect the vulnerable.”

Vehicular Heatstroke Prevention:

Never leave children, vulnerable adults, or pets unattended in a vehicle – even for a short period of time.

If you see a child, vulnerable adult, or pet locked in a hot car, take immediate action by calling 911.

Always check the back seat before leaving and locking your vehicle.

Florida law, section 768.139, Florida Statutes, provides for the rescue of a vulnerable person or domestic animal from a motor vehicle. These good Samaritans may have immunity for damage to the motor vehicle if:

The vehicle is locked and there is no other reasonable way the person or animal to get out.

Has reasonable belief based upon the circumstances that entry is necessary because the person or animal is in imminent danger.

Notifies law enforcement or calls 911 prior to or immediately after entering the vehicle.

Uses no more force than is necessary.

Remains with the person or animal until law enforcement or other first responder arrives.

