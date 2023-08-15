Advertise With Us
13 injured when two airboats crash in central Florida, officials say

A crash involving two airboats in central Florida sent 13 people to the hospital on Monday,...
A crash involving two airboats in central Florida sent 13 people to the hospital on Monday, officials said.(U.S. Coast Guard)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENANSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A crash involving two airboats in central Florida sent 13 people to the hospital on Monday, officials said.

The airboats, operated by Wild Florida, crashed on Cypress Lake in Kenansville, about 50 miles south of Orlando, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Officials said a total of 28 passengers were involved, with 13 being taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately reported.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the crash. The U.S. Coast Guard will investigate.

