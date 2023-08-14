Wrong way driver busted for DUI, possession of counterfeit bills

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers got more than they bargained during the traffic stop of a wrong-way driver in Tampa.

According to officials, the troopers received information that a dark color sedan was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of State Road 589.

As FHP responded, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office advised they located the vehicle and were attempting to conduct a traffic stop. That’s when they say the vehicle fled leading deputies on a chase.

Troopers then spotted the vehicle traveling east on State Road 580 approaching the intersection of North Armenia Avenue. The car appeared to be smoking, and the front tires were falling off.

Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop using lights and sirens; however, the driver continued to flee.

After using a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to exit and was removed from the car and placed in handcuffs. Upon his arrest, the driver provided a false name but was identified as Billy Wayne Spencer of Tampa, Florida. Spencer refused to take a field sobriety test or provide a breath sample.

Troopers transported Spencer to Orient Road Jail in Hillsborough County. During his intake, officers say they found nineteen $20 bills that were counterfeit.

Spencer is charged with the following:

Resisting Officer without Violence, Misdemeanor

False Name to a Law Enforcement Officer, Misdemeanor

Possession of Ten or More Counterfeit Bills, Felony

Driving Under the Influence, Misdemeanor

Refusal to Submit to Testing, Misdemeanor

Felony Fleeing to Elude, Felony

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.