Suspect whose DUI arrest led to federal charges indicted

Jose Jaime Morado-Zepeda of North Port.
Jose Jaime Morado-Zepeda of North Port.(Sarasota Sheriff)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man whose DUI stop in Sarasota County led to major federal guns and weapons charges has now been indicted for illegally entering the country.

Back in June, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Department of Homeland Security with the apprehension of the man who had previously been deported.

On June 27, Jose Jaime Morado-Zepeda of North Port was arrested and charged with two misdemeanor counts of Driving Under the Influence. During an inventory of his truck, deputies located multiple firearms, approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and $5,000 cash. The truck was not registered, and the license plate appeared to be fake or altered which resulted in the truck being impounded.

Detectives determined that Morado-Zepeda, who is not a U.S. citizen, had entered the country illegally.

Further investigation revealed that Morado-Zepeda had been deported for illegal entry several times and is considered an aggravated felon due to his previous record. He is now being investigated for federal firearm charges and was taken into federal custody.

The most recent indictment charges him with reentering the country without permission of the United States Government. Morado-Zepeda will be in court on Aug. 23 for his arraignment.

