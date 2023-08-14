Sarasota man pleads guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Marquis Henry Mack has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He faces a maximum of 15 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, on January 4, 2023, deputies from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to Mack’s residence to serve a narcotics-related arrest warrant that had been issued in Manatee County. Mack was standing in his driveway when the deputies approached him. When informed of the pending arrest warrant, Mack turned around and began to walk toward his garage, failing to obey all verbal commands to stop. The deputies grabbed ahold of Mack, and as Mack struggled to break free, the deputies pulled a loaded SCCY CPX-1 9mm caliber pistol from Mack’s front pocket.

Mack, a previously convicted felon, had served 18 months in state prison after sustaining a conviction for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in 2021. As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.