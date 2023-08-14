Sarasota County Fire Department responds to a Venice structure fire

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Sarasota County government, the Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Shamrock Blvd around 5 p.m. today. There are no injuries or transports reported.

The county is encouraging drivers to find alternate routes as the scene remains active.

This is an ongoing investigation.

