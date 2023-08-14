Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota County Fire Department responds to a Venice structure fire

Venice structure fire.
Venice structure fire.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Sarasota County government, the Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Shamrock Blvd around 5 p.m. today. There are no injuries or transports reported.

The county is encouraging drivers to find alternate routes as the scene remains active.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilly’s parents reflect on emotional first day back to school
Rep. Greg Steube of Sarasota files articles of impeachment against Biden
Suncoast residents and visitors are taking to the bars and restaurants to escape record level...
Locals try to escape the heat in Sarasota
Sarasota Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened near the intersection of...
1 injured after motorcycle crash in Sarasota
The crash happened on August 8th.
Palma Sola hit and run driver charged as adult

Latest News

“We are very proud of what we’ve done here and are very appreciative of the way the community...
Local restaurant shutting down after 20 years
This ‘Free For ALL’ event happens the second Sunday of every month.
The Sarasota Art Museum hosting a “Free for All” each second Sunday of the month
While Mercer still takes her daily walks, she’s been doing so earlier to beat this summer’s...
Sarasota residents try to beat the heat
North Port Police believe that the suspect possibly went North bound on Cranberry Boulevard....
North Port Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery case