Rays place Franco on restricted list after investigation into social media posts

Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco celebrates after scoring against the Cleveland Guardians during...
Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco celebrates after scoring against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)(Scott Audette | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following news of a Major League Baseball investigation into social media posts from Rays shortstop Wander Franco, the Ray confirm that the Dominican player has been added to the team’s restricted list.

The Tampa Bay Rays and Franco have mutually agreed that he will go on the Restricted List and take leave from the Club for the duration of the current road trip, according to social media posts from the team’s official communications department.

“We support any steps taken by the league to better understand the situation. Out of respect for all parties involved, we have no further comments at this time,” the team wrote in a post.

Franco started Sunday’s game in the Ray’s dugout and then left in the fifth inning. The allegations have not been made public by the team or the MLB, but this statement was released shortly after the game.

“During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco,” the Rays said in a statement. “We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.”

Franco did not travel with the team to San Francisco.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

