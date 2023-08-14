Rain chances stay fairly high this week

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Well it has been a while but we finally saw some pretty good rain across a large area of W. Central Florida. Although it is not our typical pattern we will take what we can get considering we are over 16 inches below average.

The most rain fell in Englewood and Rotunda in west Charlotte County With some areas getting near 5″ of rain over the past 24 hours. We also saw some beneficial rain west of I-75 in Manatee County. With plenty of moisture hanging around we will continue to see our rain chances stay elevated through the work week and into the weekend.

There is a cold front that is moving into the SE U.S. which will keep a steady onshore flow or west wind through much of this week. This will favor inland storms mainly during the late afternoon and early evening. We will continue to have a few showers and isolated thunderstorms along the coast in the morning hours which will be moving inland during the late afternoon.

This weekend should be a typical summer pattern with late day storms developing and moving toward the west (WWSB)

By this weekend look for the front to fade and high pressure move back to our north which will bring a SE wind during the morning which will favor storms developing during the afternoon inland and then moving toward the Gulf and the beaches later in the day. This is our typical pattern during a normal summer. This summer has been anything but typical so far. The rain chance over the weekend will be around 50% for those late day storms.

Temperatures will be more reasonable this week as more clouds and rain will help keep those extreme temperatures away but still could see heat indices or “feels like” temps. reach into the triple digits on Tuesday and linger through Wednesday.

Not much to worry about as there is a lot of Saharan dust moving through the Atlantic (WWSB)

In the tropics we continue to monitor 2 systems in the far eastern Atlantic. Right now with all the Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic it will be difficult for these 2 disturbances to develop over the next few days but in about a week or so conditions will become a little more favorable. The chance for these systems to develop are less than 40% over the next 5 days or so.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.