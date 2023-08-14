North Venice neighborhood alliance files appeal against Venice City Council

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) – It’s a fight that keeps on going for the North Venice Neighborhood Alliance. On Thursday Aug. 10th, the group filed an appeal against the Venice City Council decision to rezone the land on the corner of Jacaranda Boulevard and Laurel Road.

The council voting 5-2 at a meeting in July that left NVNA with only 30 days to file the appeal.

The 10-acre property is owned by developer Pat Neal who wants to build a Publix and a shopping center. Ken Baron, a board member for NVNA, explained many residents love the area just the way it is.

“We firmly believe in what we are fighting for. We do firmly believe that the land development regulations for the city should have prohibited this amendment from being passed,” said Baron.

Baron explained the Venice Planning Commission also agreed with them previously voting 4-3 against the zoning change. However, the council still approving the rezoning.

“We had to take this case from a political arena to a judicial arena and it’s a shame that we had to do that but again we went from a political arena to a judicial and we do expect to get an impartial review of our case,” said Baron.

Baron said the political arena comes from the idea the city is being over developed and it’s an idea many across the Suncoast support.

Sarasota land use attorney Dan Lobeck also agreed that explaining growth needs to be legal, and this is not.

“It’s not about following the big bucks that developers dangle in front of them at campaign time, it’s about following their own land development codes and in decades of practice, I’ve never seen a more blatant violation. Numerous provisions of code than this paving over of wetlands,” said Lobeck.

Baron said thanks to all the supporters across the Suncoast realizing this could happen in their own backyards, they were able to raise the funds needed to appeal.

The group estimated around $40,000 for an attorney and court reporter costs. Baron said appeals take anywhere from six to twelve months before a decision is made.

