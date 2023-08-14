North Port Police Department looking for man who robbed Dollar General

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are seeking the identity of a man they say robbed a Dollar General over the weekend.

The robbery occurred after 11 a.m. on Sunday morning, police were dispatched to the Dollar General at 3085 W. Price Blvd in reference to a robbery.

An unknown black male wearing a mask brandished a firearm at the clerk and demanded cash from the register. Investigators have now released a photo of the suspect.

The suspect then fled on foot with an unknown amount of money. Possibly north bound on Cranberry Blvd. An extensive search for the suspect is underway. The suspect is around 6-feet-2-inches tall.

If anyone has any information or saw someone matching our suspect, please call 941-429-7300.

