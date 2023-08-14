Newtown community cleanup set for Aug. 19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The date has been set for the Newtown Community Cleanup.

Sarasota County will host a free community cleanup in the Newtown area from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 19.

Dumpsters for residential customers will be available at the following locations:

Newtown Estates Park and Dr. Martin Luther King Way, Sarasota.

23rd Street and Chester Avenue, Sarasota.

Hazardous waste, such as paint, oil, gas, electronics, appliances and computers will not be accepted. Hazardous materials may be taken to the Sarasota County Chemical Collection Center, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

