Manatee County Commission looks at Holmes Beach Parking Garage design

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - At a Manatee County Commission Meeting on Monday morning, the commission discussed possible designs for the Holmes Beach Parking Garage. The presentation projected the project to cost at least $30 million with pictures taken from the internet showing stairs out to the beach and a multistory parking deck.

During public comment, Holmes Beach Chief of Police, William Tokajer said the parking garage is a waste of money because the problem on the island is traffic.

“People are not turning around and going home because of parking they are turning around on the causeway while waiting on Manatee Avenue for one to two hours for traffic,” said Tokajer.

However, Manatee County Commission Chairman, Kevin Van Ostenbridge disagreed.

“We’re talking well over 100 days a year when there is nowhere to park on that island what so ever and people are driving around circling the runway. That’s the traffic concerns that the city is pointing to saying well we have a traffic problem. Right, because they are all circling the runway and there is no place to land,” said Van Ostenbridge.

Van Ostenbridge said the idea of the parking garage has been happening for the past two-and-a-half to almost three years now. He said that included trying to negotiate and work with the City of Holmes Beach. Van Ostenbridge said the city is creating a false narrative to stop the necessary development.

“They have created some additional spaces that are, I guess, walking distance to the beach but about as far on a small island as you can make them from the beach. I know that they are not marked. I know that there’s heavy signage telling people not to park here, do not park here but there’s no welcoming sign telling people where they can park,” said Van Ostenbridge.

Mayor of Holmes Beach, Judy Titsworth was also at the meeting and echoed what Chief Tokajer said. She called the project unnecessary and said the commission is not listening to residents across Manatee County.

“We did put something out on Facebook about everything that we sought today over 36,000 people have read. Over 15,000 engagements. People are really upset about the parking garage,” said Titsworth.

The commission still has to approve a final plan which Van Ostenbridge said could include a public-private partnership to help with the cost.

