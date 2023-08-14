Heat Wave Continues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After days of an excessive heat warning for the Suncoast, we are likely to see yet another scorching day Monday afternoon. Another heat warning is possible to kick off the work week. High dewpoints will knock up the feels like temperature to triple digits creating a heat index up to 114 in the coastal cities. A bit of rain made its way through Sarasota and Manatee County early Sunday evening. The cool down was appreciated as the heat warning lasted until 7pm.

Monday should see a few morning to mid day coastal showers. In the late afternoon, rain will return but mostly landing in the inland counties. There is some circulation noticeable with storms near the Bahamas. That disturbance will move over the Florida peninsula Wednesday, and will spike up the rain chances after mid week. In the tropics, we are tracking two disturbances off the west coast of Africa. They both have a 20% chance of developing into a cyclone within seven days. Meanwhile

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.