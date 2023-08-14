Advertise With Us
Florida gas prices retreat from record highs

Florida gas prices are retreating from 2023 highs, AAA says.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices are retreating from 2023 highs, according to AAA.

A little more than a week ago, the state average reached $3.84 per gallon - the most expensive state average since August 2022. The state average has since declined nine consecutive days, falling a total of 10 cents per gallon.

Sunday’s state average was $3.74 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since July 31. Despite the recent drop, Florida drivers are paying 8 cents more than this time last year.

“Florida drivers are likely relieved to see gas prices move lower again, but that downward trend may not last long,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Last week, gasoline futures prices rebounded to the same levels that led to the highs we saw earlier this month.

“Since it can sometimes take a week or two before changes in the futures market hits the retail side, drivers could see gas prices move higher early this week or next,” he said.

Gasoline futures rose as a number of refiners continue to grapple with hot weather, reducing petroleum output at a time when the country is seeing a late summer demand surge. Extreme heat can cause complications for refiners in the form of equipment failures, in addition to regional electrical outages and severe weather.

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.91), Naples ($3.88), Gainesville ($3.83)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.54), Panama City ($3.57), Pensacola ($3.57)

