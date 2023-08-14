First Alert Weather: Better rain chances this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be a mixed bag for Suncoast weather this week and competing ingredients led to slightly better rain chances.

As has been the case many times this summer, some of the pattern changes coming our way this week might generally signal much-improved rain chances, while others will be associated with below-average rain chances. The outcome should lead to better rain chances than we have seen for some time by midweek.

Today we start with slowly increasing moisture and winds shifting to a more easterly direction. The southeast winds will tend to be light and somewhat variable. An east wind keeps storms closer to our coast than the east coast of Florida.

However, as winds are light, this weather impact will be only partially effective. Moisture will be increasing, but not as concentrated as it will be near the middle of the week. So our rain chances in the afternoon will be about 50% to 70% from coast to inland areas.

By later in the week, our moisture will rapidly increase, while a front to the north sinks into Florida and stalls. This will be good for our rain chances but not as good as it could be if our winds would stay southeast. We will see winds shift southwest and push much of the rain away from the coast where it is very much needed.

The good news is, that by the upcoming weekend all roads will lead to better rain chances. Heat, winds, and moisture will all align to bring good rain chances for the coast.

A new system is being watched off the African coast for possible development. Right now the chance over seven days only 20%.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.