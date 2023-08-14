Congressman Greg Steube speaks to ABC7 about filing articles of impeachment

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast Congressman Greg Steube spoke with ABC7 after he filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, making him the second Republican to do so.

This comes after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced last week that he was forming a special counsel to look into the financial and business dealings of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. The articles against Biden are based on Hunter’s business dealings, though investigators have not connected Biden to his son’s legal troubles.

In a statement, Rep. Steube wrote “It’s long past time to impeach Joe Biden. He has undermined the integrity of his office, brought disrepute on the Presidency, betrayed his trust as President, and acted in a manner subversive of the rule of law and justice at the expense of America’s citizens. The evidence continues to mount by the day – the Biden Crime Family has personally profited off Joe’s government positions through bribery, threats, and fraud. Joe Biden must not be allowed to continue to sit in the White House, selling out our country.”

The congressman spoke with ABC7 from Washington D.C. to explain the next steps in the process.

“I laid out basis of evidence, a litany list, ten pages of evidence of crimes that have been committed through different investigations that the different committees in the house have taken,” said Steube.

Steube says that investigators have pinpointed 20 LLCs that have pinpointed direct payments to the Biden family.

The White House has pointed out that thus far no definitive connection between Hunter Biden’s alleged crimes and Joe Biden.

Sarasota Democrats also released the following statement last week that reads in part, ““Without the slightest bit of evidence, Greg Steube tries to steal 10 minutes of media attention by filing articles of impeachment against Joe Biden. All Sarasotans who have been waiting since last November for Steube to help improve their lives will see this cynical bit of gamesmanship for what it is. Steube, both an election and climate denier, has been chasing wild conspiracy theories instead of working to improve the lives of his Sarasota constituents since he was elected to represent the 17th Congressional District.”

“Comer and his fellow extreme Republicans in Congress are now admitting they haven’t uncovered any proof of involvement or wrongdoing by President Biden. They simply will continue to spread innuendo and lies as they pursue a baseless impeachment stunt to attack the President,” said White House spokesman Ian Sams in a statement last week.

When asked what he would say to those who say the focus on Hunter Biden is retaliatory for legal action against former President Trump, Steube said, “I would say to those people that all these charges that have been brought against President Trump for speaking at a rally and exercising his first amendment rights are the complete exampled of the weaponization of the Department of Justice and the FBI to take down the number one contender against Joe Biden.”

You can read Steube’s Articles of Impeachment below.

