Brian Laundrie’s sister to give deposition in civil suit

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Several notices of taking deposition have been filed in the civil lawsuit against the family of Brian Laundrie. The latest is a deposition with Brian Laundrie’s sister Cassie.

The family of Gabby Petito is suing the Laundries for emotional distress in relation to Gabby Petito’s death during a 2021 road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. A judge allowed former family attorney Steven Bertolino to also be added as a co-defendant.

In the original motion, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt say Steven Bertolino’s statements on behalf of the Laundries caused them “mental suffering and anguish” at the time they were desperately searching for their daughter. In September 2021, Bertolino issued a statement hoping Gabby Petito would be found alive.

Laundrie’s sister Cassie spoke to the media at the time Gabby and Brian were both considered missing. She spoke with ABC News at the time saying she wanted Gabby to be found.

“Obviously me and my family want Gabby to be found safe,” Cassie Laundrie said. “She’s like a sister and my children love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and sound and this to be just a big misunderstanding.”

Cassie Laundrie is set to give a deposition in the case on Nov. 6, 2023.

The civil trial is set to begin in May of 2024. Also giving depositions are Chris and Roberta Laundrie, as well as Gabby’s parents.

