Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Brian Laundrie’s sister to give deposition in civil suit

(Petito family)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Several notices of taking deposition have been filed in the civil lawsuit against the family of Brian Laundrie. The latest is a deposition with Brian Laundrie’s sister Cassie.

The family of Gabby Petito is suing the Laundries for emotional distress in relation to Gabby Petito’s death during a 2021 road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. A judge allowed former family attorney Steven Bertolino to also be added as a co-defendant.

In the original motion, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt say Steven Bertolino’s statements on behalf of the Laundries caused them “mental suffering and anguish” at the time they were desperately searching for their daughter. In September 2021, Bertolino issued a statement hoping Gabby Petito would be found alive.

Laundrie’s sister Cassie spoke to the media at the time Gabby and Brian were both considered missing. She spoke with ABC News at the time saying she wanted Gabby to be found.

“Obviously me and my family want Gabby to be found safe,” Cassie Laundrie said. “She’s like a sister and my children love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and sound and this to be just a big misunderstanding.”

Cassie Laundrie is set to give a deposition in the case on Nov. 6, 2023.

The civil trial is set to begin in May of 2024. Also giving depositions are Chris and Roberta Laundrie, as well as Gabby’s parents.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We are very proud of what we’ve done here and are very appreciative of the way the community...
Local restaurant shutting down after 20 years
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Lilly’s parents reflect on emotional first day back to school
Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll are among the stars being featured on a new tribute album for The...
Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll among the stars coming together for a tribute to The Judds
Suncoast residents and visitors are taking to the bars and restaurants to escape record level...
Locals try to escape the heat in Sarasota

Latest News

Sarasota man pleads guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon
Jose Jaime Morado-Zepeda of North Port.
Suspect whose DUI arrest led to federal charges indicted
Congressman Greg Steube speaks to ABC7 about filing articles of impeachment
“7th Man” fanbase provides extra boost for Lady Indians
“7th Man” fanbase provides extra boost for Lady Indians