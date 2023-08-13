Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota residents try to beat the heat

While Mercer still takes her daily walks, she’s been doing so earlier to beat this summer’s...
While Mercer still takes her daily walks, she’s been doing so earlier to beat this summer’s severe heat.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Liz Mercer has lived in Sarasota since 1989, and she spends lots of time outdoors picking up litter and debris she spots on streets near her home as she walks each day.

“We have a very messy neighborhood” Mercer said with a laugh Sunday morning. While Mercer still takes her daily walks, she’s been doing so earlier to beat this summer’s severe heat.

“I usually go out very early in the morning, depending on what’s going on at home, then come back out in the evening” Mercer added.

She’s not alone. Sunday morning, people were out in Sarasota dining underneath umbrella covered tables to beat the heat. Others like Spencer Abel and his wife took their one year old daughter to a Sarasota park before the temperature spiked.

“We always come out early before it gets too hot. I work in the pressure washing business myself, so I like to get started between 7:30 and 8 in the morning before it gets too hot” said Abel.

ABC 7 meteorologist Mike Modrick confirmed a record 98 degree high temperature Saturday at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, breaking the previous record of 96 degrees set in 1984.

Because of the persistent heat, The Centers for Disease Control has recommended limiting your time outdoors and to stay hydrated. CDC officials advise scheduling outdoor exercise or physical activity early in the morning, or in the evening, in order to avoid exposure during the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilly’s parents reflect on emotional first day back to school
Rep. Greg Steube of Sarasota files articles of impeachment against Biden
Suncoast residents and visitors are taking to the bars and restaurants to escape record level...
Locals try to escape the heat in Sarasota
Sarasota Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened near the intersection of...
1 injured after motorcycle crash in Sarasota
The crash happened on August 8th.
Palma Sola hit and run driver charged as adult

Latest News

This ‘Free For ALL’ event happens the second Sunday of every month.
The Sarasota Art Museum hosting a “Free for All” each second Sunday of the month
North Port Police believe that the suspect possibly went North bound on Cranberry Boulevard....
North Port Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery case
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle versus bicyclist fatal traffic crash in North...
FHP investigates a deadly crash in North Port
Record High
Rain chances are higher Sunday and next week