Sarasota residents try to beat the heat

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Liz Mercer has lived in Sarasota since 1989, and she spends lots of time outdoors picking up litter and debris she spots on streets near her home as she walks each day.

“We have a very messy neighborhood” Mercer said with a laugh Sunday morning. While Mercer still takes her daily walks, she’s been doing so earlier to beat this summer’s severe heat.

“I usually go out very early in the morning, depending on what’s going on at home, then come back out in the evening” Mercer added.

She’s not alone. Sunday morning, people were out in Sarasota dining underneath umbrella covered tables to beat the heat. Others like Spencer Abel and his wife took their one year old daughter to a Sarasota park before the temperature spiked.

“We always come out early before it gets too hot. I work in the pressure washing business myself, so I like to get started between 7:30 and 8 in the morning before it gets too hot” said Abel.

ABC 7 meteorologist Mike Modrick confirmed a record 98 degree high temperature Saturday at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, breaking the previous record of 96 degrees set in 1984.

Because of the persistent heat, The Centers for Disease Control has recommended limiting your time outdoors and to stay hydrated. CDC officials advise scheduling outdoor exercise or physical activity early in the morning, or in the evening, in order to avoid exposure during the afternoon.

