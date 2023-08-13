The Sarasota Art Museum hosting a “Free for All” each second Sunday of the month

Advertise With Us
This ‘Free For ALL’ event happens the second Sunday of every month.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Art Museum hosted a ‘Free For ALL’ event for people to see their exhibits, enjoy special performances, and take part in some art-making activities for free.

The art museum provided art activities for all visitors such as ceramics, figure drawing, and water coloring. They also provided music on the Marcy and Michael Klein Plaza.

The event also included the story performance ‘Asolo Repertory Theatre’s Activating Words,’ which was performed on stage. The Sarasota Art Museum said they feature a new story and meet new friends each month.

