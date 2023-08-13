Advertise With Us
Rain chances are higher Sunday and next week

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We hit a record high at SRQ Saturday! 98°, breaking the previous record of 96° from 1984. Sunday’s record is 96° from 1914, and we could tie this record today. Rain was spotty Saturday with no rain at SRQ, taking us to almost 18″ below average for the year. Venice received 0.28″ and North Port 2.69″. Storms could be more numerous Sunday, but still hit-and-miss storms for the afternoon. We are tracking a small disturbance east of the Bahamas that is moving toward Florida. It is over the state Wednesday and Thursday, and that will bring a much better chance of widespread thunderstorms for midweek.

The tropics are still asleep in the Atlantic with no storms expected over the next 7 days.

