North Port Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery case

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened just after 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to a statement posted to North Port Police’s Twitter page, officers were dispatched to a Dollar General on 3085 West Price Boulevard.

North Port Police also said an unknown black male held a gun at a store clerk and demanded cash from the register, and then ran away with a unknown amount of money.

North Port Police believe that the suspect possibly went Northbound on Cranberry Boulevard., and that the suspect is roughly 6′2 and was last seen wearing a face mask, a yellow jacket, black shorts, and orange slide shoes.

North Port Police have started an extensive search for the suspect. and are asking for people to avoid the area if possible. North Police also said it is possible that the suspect isn’t from the North Port area.

If anyone has any information or saw someone matching the suspect, you are asked to call the North Port Police Department.

The investigation is still underway.

