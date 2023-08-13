Local restaurant shutting down after 20 years

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - From frozen custard to soups and salads, SweetBerries has been a Sarasota staple for over two decades.

“It’s meant a lot. It’s been my life’s work,” said owner Brandon Osmond.

The family-owned restaurant first opened on Clark Road in South Sarasota in January of 2003.

“We are very proud of what we’ve done here and are very appreciative of the way the community has accepted us,” Osmond said.

But earlier this month, the restaurant announced their time in Sarasota was coming to an end.

“Our founder, my father, passed away in March. My mother and I have been trying to figure out what we are doing next,” Osmond described, who is overwhelmed by the support from the community, and added, “All of our repeat customers have been coming in 4 or 5 times this week.”

Customers like Chris, who has made coming to SweetBerries a tradition.

“We’ve been coming here for my birthday every year, which is next Saturday so we came today. Carmen who used to be the manager here, she would always put it up on the board, make a big deal about it, put cake into the custard for me,” she said.

The corner booth holds a special place in her heart.

“My mom also passed away in March and she loved SweetBerries. She would also be sad if she was here and she would be ordering a bunch of custard for me to take home to her because she loved it here,” Chris explained.

The location in Bradenton will still be open.

