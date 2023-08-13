Local High School football coach teaching his players how to become winners in life

Advertise With Us
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Brett Timmons played for Southeast High School during his high school days. After going to college at Tulane University to play football and earn an education, he became a football coach.

He’s now the head coach at Southeast High School, where he’s back to help the next generation of student athletes build character and set goals to win on the football field and in life.

“And especially when you add you to it, I believe in you, that’s a powerful phrase and not a lot of these guys hear that a lot in their lives,” said head football coach Brett Timmons. “So when someone speaks to them and speaks into them and tells them I believe in you, man these kids will run through a way.”

Last season, SEHS finished their season 1-8. This year, they hope to win more than one game and continue to learn how to become winners now and for the rest of their lives.

The Southeast Seminoles kick off their football season with a pre-season game against the Newsome Wolves. This game will be at SEHS on Friday, August 18th at 7:30 p.m.

