FHP investigates a deadly crash in North Port

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle versus bicyclist fatal traffic crash in North...
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle versus bicyclist fatal traffic crash in North Port.(Pixabay)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle versus bicyclist fatal traffic crash in North Port. The crash took place on Chancellor Boulevard and South Cranberry Boulevard at 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to FHP, a 66-year-old male drove his sedan East on Chancellor Boulevard and came to the intersection of Eppinger Drive. The 28-year-old female rode her bicycle North on Eppinger Drive towards the intersection of Chancellor Boulevard.

FHP said the bicyclist didn’t yield from a stop sign and entered the intersection in the path of the sedan, and the sedan then collided with the bicyclist.

FHP also said the 28-year-old bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

Chancellor Boulevard is blocked, according to FHP, and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department is diverting traffic onto US-41.

The crash is still under investigation.

