Better chances for storms on Sunday

WWSB ABC7 News at 6:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The high temperature at the Sarasota/Bradenton airport soared to 98 degrees with a “feels like” temperature topping out at 114° at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The old mark was 96 degrees set back in 1973. The extreme heat warning which had been in place all day has now expired. We will see lows drop into the upper 70s inland and into the low 80s near the coast. If the temperature stays above 80 degrees at SRQ on Sunday morning it will tie with with 6 consecutive days with the temperature staying above 80 degrees back in the second week of June 2020.

Sunday we will continue to see plenty of sunshine in the morning with a good chance for scattered late afternoon and early evening storms. I do expect to see another heat advisory issued for our area but I don’t think it will be an extreme heat warning due to the showers and storms we had Saturday evening in places. Winds will also be out of the east to southeast during the morning which should keep the humidity slightly lower. The high temperature will still warm into the mid 90s for most. The rain chance for late day storms is at 40%.

West wind returns next week which favors inland storms but we will still see some coastal morning showers and storms as well (WWSB)

Similar weather can be expected on Monday with increasing rain chances on Tuesday as a front moves into north Florida and brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms along the coast in the morning and then most of the action will be inland later in the day. The rain chance will stay elevated through the rest of the work week.

The tropics remain quiet for now as some Saharan dust is moving through much of the main development region in the Atlantic. There are indications we may see something pop up in the Atlantic late next week we shall see.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.