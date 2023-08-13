1 injured after motorcycle crash in Sarasota
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened near the intersection of Bayfront Drive and South Palm Avenue just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
SPD said there were no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and that the motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
According to SPD, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
