Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

1 injured after motorcycle crash in Sarasota

Sarasota Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened near the intersection of...
Sarasota Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened near the intersection of Bayfront Drive and South Palm Avenue just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened near the intersection of Bayfront Drive and South Palm Avenue just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

SPD said there were no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and that the motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to SPD, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilly’s parents reflect on emotional first day back to school
Pursuit leads police to car involved with Bradenton homicide
Rep. Greg Steube of Sarasota files articles of impeachment against Biden
Manatee County Clerk’s office issues warning of recent phone scam
14 arrested in workers’ compensation fraud/unlicensed contractor sting

Latest News

Nice rainbow near Venice Saturday evening as scattered storms started popping
Better chances for storms on Sunday
The chapter meets the second Saturday of each month.
Blue Star Mothers of America find support in each other
Suncoast residents and visitors are taking to the bars and restaurants to escape record level...
Locals try to escape the heat in Sarasota
The event took place inside the Carlisle Inn.
SarasotaCon draws thousands of comic fans to Suncoast