1 injured after motorcycle crash in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened near the intersection of Bayfront Drive and South Palm Avenue just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

SPD said there were no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and that the motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to SPD, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

