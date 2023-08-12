SarasotaCon draws thousands of comic fans to Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - From furry feet, to superhero masks, nearly 2,000 people packed in the Carlisle Inn in Sarasota for SarasotaCon.

“It’s more of a pop-culture event for the people who are trying to reminisce into their old places again. The comic books for the older generation, the Funko Pops for the newer generation. It’s about different things that bring back old memories and make new memories,” said show promoter David Hess.

Sarasota has become one of the premier spots for comic conventions in the state.

“Sarasota has been very good to us all these years. This is our 4th of 5th show that we have done in this area, and they have always done great for us,” said Hess.

The event gives locals like Kevin and Tatum the chance to produce some smiles in their Muscle Mice costumes.

“We built these for laughs. That’s what we are here for,” they said.

But it’s also a chance for people to show off their skills in a unique way.

“As you get older it’s kind of an artistic release if you will. It’s a hobby,” said Kevin.

A hobby that comes with big goals for aspiring comic book writer Kenneth Keller, who hopes his “Red Talon” series makes it to the big screen.

“My goal is to get it into a bigger company and turn it into movies, videogames, basically everything,” said Keller.

From babies in strollers to 95-year-olds, people of all ages and backgrounds were in attendance, enjoying an immersive experience of fictional fun.

“You can be any age and do this. You can be any race and do this. There’s no definition to who, what, when, where, or why. It’s just something that we all love,” said Hess.

The comic convention will be back in town soon, with the next one scheduled for January 13th, 2023.

