Palma Sola hit and run driver charged as adult

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -The 17-year-old arrested for a hit and run crash that happened on the Palma Sola Causeway on Tuesday night, is now being charged as an adult according to Bradenton Police Department.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday after the teen got into an altercation with a 35-year-old pedestrian, drove off, immediately turned around and struck the pedestrian.

BPD’s Public Information Officer Meredith Frameli said at last check, on Thursday Aug. 10th, the pedestrian remained in the hospital in critical condition.

The teen is charged with attempted murder, hit and run with serious bodily injury, reckless driving with serious bodily injury, and no valid driver’s license with serious bodily injury.

The crash has business owners on the causeway like Mercedes Pages, the owner of Carousel Seahorses Beach Back Company, asking for changes on the road.

“At least put another traffic stop out here. Maybe fix some turning lanes out here. I know that would be hard to do, but all in all together, there needs to be law enforcement out here to, you know, cut the people that are speeding because, I mean, 90 percent of people are going 80 miles per hour down this two-lane road,” said Pages.

Pages explained drivers on the causeway are getting worse especially within the past few years.

“I see people get ran off the road all the time and you see bumper to bumpers out here all the time. Theres, like I said, a lot of road rage and people just don’t respect the fact that it is still a road and people need to slow down. They also don’t realize there is a big 45 mile per hour sign right here,” said Pages.

Frameli explained with the latest crash, that is not how they want young drivers acting.

“We need to understand why this is happening and make sure that this doesn’t happen again. This is very serious,” said Frameli.

Frameli also explained, in general, Bradenton Police Department is seeing more people with road rage and said everyone needs to relax when driving on the roads.

“Leave a little bit early. Try to keep our tempers down... and always be looking out,” said Frameli.

Frameli said thanks to those people on the causeway looking out, they had great witnesses come forward. She said while they witnessed a horrific crash, they helped lead to an arrest.

