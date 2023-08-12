Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Locals try to escape the heat in Sarasota

Suncoast residents and visitors are taking to the bars and restaurants to escape record level...
Suncoast residents and visitors are taking to the bars and restaurants to escape record level heat.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday marks the 6th day in a row with heat advisory level temperatures.

Locals and visitors said the heat nearly dictates their every move. Staying inside is always the first option; some took to indoor bars and restaurants in the afternoon on the Suncoast to escape the heat.

Meteorologists said this is the hottest year on record in Sarasota, with more heat on the way.

ABC7 First Alert Weather will bring updates on this record breaking season.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilly’s parents reflect on emotional first day back to school
Pursuit leads police to car involved with Bradenton homicide
Rep. Greg Steube of Sarasota files articles of impeachment against Biden
Manatee County Clerk’s office issues warning of recent phone scam
Monkey bus
AMI Monkey Bus closed ‘for now’

Latest News

The event took place inside the Carlisle Inn.
SarasotaCon draws thousands of comic fans to Suncoast
The crash happened on August 8th.
Palma Sola hit and run driver charged as adult
Heat
A hot weekend, but rain chances are going up!
An increase in moisture over the weekend will allow for more storms to develop
Little better chance for some weekend storms