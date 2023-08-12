Locals try to escape the heat in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday marks the 6th day in a row with heat advisory level temperatures.

Locals and visitors said the heat nearly dictates their every move. Staying inside is always the first option; some took to indoor bars and restaurants in the afternoon on the Suncoast to escape the heat.

Meteorologists said this is the hottest year on record in Sarasota, with more heat on the way.

