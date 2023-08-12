Advertise With Us
A hot weekend, but rain chances are going up!

Heat
Heat(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s another hot day on the Suncoast. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 11AM to 7PM. That means Heat Index values will push 112 to 115 degrees. It’s very important to stay hydrated and get into some cool, indoor conditions. Good news for rain lovers with a big change in our weather pattern. Winds in the upper atmosphere have been pushing our thunderstorms to the eastern side of Florida for months. That changes this week. Small disturbances will push our way from east to west for the coming week. Our best chance for rain will be Wednesday and Thursday, That also means temps will not be as hot by midweek. We really need the rain. For the year, SRQ is now 17.58″ below average rainfall. We are the driest part of Florida with Severe drought conditions right here on the Suncoast.

The tropics are still quiet with no storms on tap for the next 7 days.

Trop Outlook
Trop Outlook(Station)

