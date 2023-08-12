Blue Star Mothers of America find support in each other

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As president of the Southwest Florida Blue Star Mothers chapter, Maggie Gentile said the bond between her and the two dozen other women in the group is difficult to describe.

“As a mother, you are going to worry because they are always going to be your child,” said Gentile.

The Blue Star Mothers all have children who have either served or are currently serving in different branches of the United States Military.

On Saturday, the women met to swear in their new officers to continue their mission of patriotism and love. They also spent hours making memorial crafts to be presented this fall to members of “Gold Star Mothers” whose children never had a chance to make it back home alive.

“We feel for these mothers because they’ve lost a loved one in such a poignant way, and we try to show the love and we’re there for them if you need an ear, or anything, just reach out,” said member Cindy Moen.

The Blue Star Mothers has around six thousand members at different chapters nationwide according to their website. The local chapter has about two dozen members and meets the second Saturday of each month, according to officials.

The non-profit is spearheaded by the United States Department of Defense.

Chapter officials said that other loved ones of military members like fathers, and aunts can join as “associate members.”

For more information, please visit: Florida Blue Star Moms or email: swfbluestarmothers@gmail.com.

