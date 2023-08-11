Sarasota County Schools deny allegations in recent lawsuit

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Attorneys for Sarasota County Schools have responded to a lawsuit last month in connection with alleged sexual abuse of a student on a bus.

The summons in connection with the suit was filed in Sarasota County court on June 20 and attorneys for the school district first learned of the suit shortly after. According to the suit, filed by parents of an unnamed minor, a school bus driver is alleged to have not intervened when several students allegedly sexually assaulted the minor on the bus in Nov. 2021. The court documents are available on the Sarasota County Clerk’s website.

“On the date referenced above, the Defendant’s bus driver allowed the minor passengers to attack, hold down, and otherwise sexually penetrate minor JOHN DOE, while he rode the subject school bus.” reads the lawsuit filed in March.

The family of the victim is seeking punitive damages. Sarasota County Schools officials tell ABC7 that the incident involved middle school students and that some buses have aides and all buses have cameras.

A jury trial has been scheduled for Dec. 9, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.