Rep. Greg Steube of Sarasota files articles of impeachment against Biden

(Source: Office of Congressman Greg Steube/CNN/file)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rep. Greg Steube of Sarasota announced Friday that he has filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.

Steube, a Republican from Sarasota, has become the second Republican to file articles of impeachment against the president. This comes after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he was forming a special counsel to look into the financial and business dealings of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. The articles against Biden are based on Hunter’s business dealings, though investigators have not connected Biden to his son’s legal troubles.

In a statement, Rep. Steube wrote “It’s long past time to impeach Joe Biden. He has undermined the integrity of his office, brought disrepute on the Presidency, betrayed his trust as President, and acted in a manner subversive of the rule of law and justice at the expense of America’s citizens. The evidence continues to mount by the day – the Biden Crime Family has personally profited off Joe’s government positions through bribery, threats, and fraud. Joe Biden must not be allowed to continue to sit in the White House, selling out our country.”

You can read Representative Steube’s articles of impeachment below:

