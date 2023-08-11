Pursuit leads police to car involved with Bradenton homicide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has confirmed that a man arrested on August 9 after a pursuit was in possession of a car linked to the homicide of 33-year-old Dwight Evans Jr. last Sunday at the Touch of Class nightclub in Bradenton sometime around 2:30 a.m.

The police have not named any persons of interest yet, but while attempting to take possession of the vehicle, the driver stopped and tried to flee on foot. SPD quickly tackled and arrested him, though no charges related to the murder have been filed.

Homicide detectives are still seeking information on what led up to the fatal shooting and the person(s) responsible.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Gold Star Club of Manatee County is offering an additional $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Manatee County Crime Stoppers has already offered up to $3,000. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 866-634-8477 or submitted online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.

