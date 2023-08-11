New cell phone lot to open at SRQ airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new cell phone lot opens this morning at the airport, making picking up and dropping off passengers easier than ever.

The new lot boasts 124 parking spaces, five of which are handicap-accessible. It also has bathrooms and vending machines to ease the process. The airport also plans to install two 8x12-foot digital screens within the next six months.

Located just across the road from the old cell phone lot, the new space should be even more convenient.

