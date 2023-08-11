Manatee County Clerk’s office issues warning of recent phone scam

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A new phone scam is sweeping through Manatee County, and the Office of Angelina Colonneso, Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller for Manatee County, is warning residents to be on high alert.

Beginning the week of July 31, the Manatee Clerk & Comptroller’s office has received several reports from residents saying an individual claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office has called them claiming a bench warrant has been issued and they must pay a fine to clear their case. Forms of payment will include credit or debit cards or gift cards, such as green dot cards.

As a reminder to residents, the Sheriff’s Office nor the Clerk’s Office will call you about your case and does not accept payment in the form of gift cards.

The Clerk & Comptroller’s office recommends taking down the person’s name and contact information and calling the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 to report the call.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.