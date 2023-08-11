Advertise With Us
Little better chance for some weekend storms

Heat advisory likely again on Saturday
An increase in moisture over the weekend will allow for more storms to develop
An increase in moisture over the weekend will allow for more storms to develop
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure is going to move out to our north over the weekend which will give us a little better chance for a few late day storms to move toward the coast. We will also see additional moisture move in which will produce a few more storms as well on Sunday. The heat will still be a problem however with another heat advisory necessary for our entire viewing area. The rain chance is 30% along the coast and 40% east of I-75.

Sunday we will see a little better chance for showers and storms late in the day with the rain chance going up to 50% for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Temperatures staying a little higher
Temperatures staying a little higher

This pattern will stay with us through Tuesday and then another frontal system will move back into the SE U.S. which will push an area of high pressure back to our south which will bring onshore flow once again. This type of flow favors mainly inland storms again by midweek next week.

The tropics remain quiet for now. Have a safe and nice weekend.

