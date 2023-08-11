Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Little better chance for rain this weekend

Heat advisory again for Friday likely
We are expecting to see much more activity as we get closer to the peak of the season
We are expecting to see much more activity as we get closer to the peak of the season(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It is going to be another hot on on Friday with highs in the mid 90s and low temperatures well above average. The high dew point or humidity will be around once again with a west to southwest windflow pattern still hanging around. This means expect to see another heat advisory for all of our area on Friday with a heat index in the 102-108 degree range beginning during the late morning and continuing through 7 pm. The rain chance is still very small at only 30% for a passing shower or isolated thunderstorm mainly inland.

Over the weekend we will see high pressure retreat to our north which should bring a slight shift in our wind pattern. We should see an east to northeast wind during the morning hours which will a little better chance for showers and storms to pop up during the mid afternoon inland and traverse back toward the Gulf of Mexico later in the day. We will see some additional moisture move in as well bringing our rain chances up a little for areas west of I-75 for a change. This wind shift may be enough that we may not get any heat advisories but i’m not holding my breath for that.

Another heat advisory likely for Friday
Another heat advisory likely for Friday(WWSB)

This pattern should persist through Tuesday of next week and then we may see a shift back again to the onshore or westerly flow for Wednesday and Thursday which means the oppressive humidity will return.

Warm ocean waters expected to negate El Nino so expect and above average season
Warm ocean waters expected to negate El Nino so expect and above average season(WWSB)

In the tropics all is quiet for now. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has revised their initial hurricane forecast. They are now calling for an active hurricane season due to a near record breaking water temperature over the main developing region in the Tropics. Remember it only takes one storm hitting our coast to make it an active season. So it really doesn’t increase our chances if there are 10 storms vs 20 storms in a season because the forecasts that come out don’t say where the storms are going to form only that there may be more than average. Just make sure you are prepared should one hit our coast.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Thursday 8/10/2023

Most Read

Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
Victor Elwell,
Bradenton Police want to speak with individual about homicide investigation
Venice Police have closed a section of Tamiami Trail near San Marco Drive Wednesday morning as...
Venice Police investigating stabbing
Shawn Wesley
Bradenton Police searching for Missing Endangered Adult
Traffic was flowing Wednesday morning on the bridge to Holmes Beach and Anna Maria Island after...
Crash closes bridge overnight to Anna Maria Island

Latest News

Lilly’s parents reflect on emotional first day back to school
Back to school on the Suncoast
Gallery: Back to School on the Suncoast 2023!
Back to school on the Suncoast
Back to the School on the Suncoast 2023-24
Bradenton Police
Bradenton Police officers step in to to fulfill a promise