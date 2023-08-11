Little better chance for rain this weekend

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It is going to be another hot on on Friday with highs in the mid 90s and low temperatures well above average. The high dew point or humidity will be around once again with a west to southwest windflow pattern still hanging around. This means expect to see another heat advisory for all of our area on Friday with a heat index in the 102-108 degree range beginning during the late morning and continuing through 7 pm. The rain chance is still very small at only 30% for a passing shower or isolated thunderstorm mainly inland.

Over the weekend we will see high pressure retreat to our north which should bring a slight shift in our wind pattern. We should see an east to northeast wind during the morning hours which will a little better chance for showers and storms to pop up during the mid afternoon inland and traverse back toward the Gulf of Mexico later in the day. We will see some additional moisture move in as well bringing our rain chances up a little for areas west of I-75 for a change. This wind shift may be enough that we may not get any heat advisories but i’m not holding my breath for that.

Another heat advisory likely for Friday (WWSB)

This pattern should persist through Tuesday of next week and then we may see a shift back again to the onshore or westerly flow for Wednesday and Thursday which means the oppressive humidity will return.

Warm ocean waters expected to negate El Nino so expect and above average season (WWSB)

In the tropics all is quiet for now. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has revised their initial hurricane forecast. They are now calling for an active hurricane season due to a near record breaking water temperature over the main developing region in the Tropics. Remember it only takes one storm hitting our coast to make it an active season. So it really doesn’t increase our chances if there are 10 storms vs 20 storms in a season because the forecasts that come out don’t say where the storms are going to form only that there may be more than average. Just make sure you are prepared should one hit our coast.

