Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Weather: Hot today with mostly inland showers

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure remains in control and is the main driver for today’s weather. Heat indexes will again approach 111 degrees. Rain showers will be mostly inland and few and far between.

Saturday is a transition day as high pressure lifts north and the wind begins to turn to the east. An east wind will push the showers closer to our coast. Moisture returns to Florida as a tropical wave begins to approach. With the tropical wave, the moisture available to produce rainfall will increase. The combination will increase rain chances markedly by Sunday.

The better rain chances will continue for several days at the start of next week. By then, the pattern of lower rain chances will return.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Elwell,
Bradenton Police want to speak with individual about homicide investigation
Monkey bus
AMI Monkey Bus closed ‘for now’
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Bradenton Police
Bradenton Police officers step in to to fulfill a promise

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - August 9, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
ABC7 News at 7pm - August 9, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
ABC7 News at 6pm - August 9, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm
Watching Your Wallet: Cybercrime increasing across the country