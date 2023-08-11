First Alert Weather: Hot today with mostly inland showers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure remains in control and is the main driver for today’s weather. Heat indexes will again approach 111 degrees. Rain showers will be mostly inland and few and far between.

Saturday is a transition day as high pressure lifts north and the wind begins to turn to the east. An east wind will push the showers closer to our coast. Moisture returns to Florida as a tropical wave begins to approach. With the tropical wave, the moisture available to produce rainfall will increase. The combination will increase rain chances markedly by Sunday.

The better rain chances will continue for several days at the start of next week. By then, the pattern of lower rain chances will return.

