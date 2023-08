UPDATE: Scene cleared!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A road block has been reported near US 41 and Baywood Drive in Sarasota.

FDOT confirms that north and southbound lanes of US 41 are shut down. The city has not confirmed a cause, but local businesses tell ABC7 that there is a large first-responder presence. Avoid the area.

