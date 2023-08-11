Advertise With Us
Charles Lester III is taking his talents to Venice HS for his senior year transferring in from Riverview

Charles Lester III
Charles Lester III(WWSB)
By James Hill
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charles Lester III has been playing football since he was four years old. Since then he’s been able to earn five star status as a highly coveted high school football phenom out of Sarasota’s Newtown community.

CL3, as he’s known on the grid iron, says he’s ready to win an FHSAA state football championship and then move on to power five college football and leave a trophy at Florida State University.

“To Indian nation were going to win it all in December, State championship and when I take off the Tallahassee It’s the start of a new ere were going to win a national championship before I walk out that door.” Charles Lester III said.

Before he walks into the doors of the Florida State University he’s making himself comfortable as a senior transfer at Venice HIGH school. His coach John Peacock says Lister III is different.

“Unbelievable athlete, great teammate, great work ethic. There’s a lot of great things about Charles, it’s not just his athletic ability on the football field but he’s just a great person in the locker room.”

Charles Lester III’s aunt, Makissa Abner, says the family is very proud of Charles. “I know his mom is looking down at him and I have done everything she wanted me to do.”

Charles Lester III makes his debut on Friday, August 18 as Venice plays Tampa Bay Tech.

