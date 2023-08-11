2 men arrested for unlawful exposure at family park

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives arrested two men out of Polk County on Aug. 10 after two separate incidents of unlawful exposure at Lake Hartridge Nature Park.

Authorities charged 35-year old William Allen, Jr. of Aurburndale and 42-year old Joseph Vollman of Astor, Florida with Unlawful Exposure of Sexual Organs and Engaging in a Lewd or Lascivious Act.

Local sheriff Grady Judd offered a condemnation of such behavior.

“Parents take their children to this park and other parks like it for quality family time, and to make memories. The memories they don’t want is seeing people being lewd and obscene. I have a tip for anyone wanting to behave this way in public places—Polk County is not the place to try it.”

