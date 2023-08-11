14 arrested in workers’ compensation fraud/unlicensed contractor sting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - 14 offenders have been arrested in connection with a workers’ compensation fraud/unlicensed contractor sting.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services with the Florida Department of Financial Services, and The Department of Business and Professional Regulation conducted a joint Workers’ Compensation Fraud/Unlicensed Contractor operation on August 8-10.

The purpose of the operation was to address unlicensed contractors working without the required contractor license and engaging in construction class work without the required workers’ compensation insurance exemptions.

The following individuals were arrested for the listed charges:

Daniel Martin Vandenwildenbeg, 41, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage, engage in contractor business w/o certification- plumbing, and engage in contractor business w/o certification- electrical

Aaron Joseph Prumm, 44, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage, engage in contractor business w/o certification-plumbing, and engage in contractor business w/o certification-electrical

Walter Jay Griggs, 65, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage and engage in contractor business without certification-plumbing

Travis Joel Boyer, 44, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage, engage in contractor business w/o certification-plumbing, and engage in contractor business without certification-electrical

Lorenc Serani, 52, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage, engage in contractor business w/o certification-plumbing, and engage in contractor business w/o certification-electrical

Aaron L Avalos, 53, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage, engage in contractor business w/o certification-plumbing, and engage in contractor business w/o certification-electrical

Marquis Gonzalez, 35, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage, engage in contractor business w/o certification-plumbing, and engage in contractor business w/o certification-electrical.

Brian Craig Ferguson, 37, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage, engage in contractor business w/o certification-plumbing, and engage in contractor business w/o certification-electrical

Oscar Encarnacion, 50, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage, engage in contractor business w/o certification-plumbing, and engage in contractor business w/o certification-electrical

Rafael Morales, 46, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage and engage in contractor business w/o certification-electrical

William Chadwick Rowland, 44, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage and engage in contractor business w/o certification-electrical

Enzo Arduca, 45, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage and engage in contractor business w/o certification-plumbing

Daniel Lee Kittle, 69, Fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage and engage in contractor business w/o certification-electrical

Chad Everett Blecha, 54, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage, engage in contractor business w/o certification-electrical

