14 arrested in workers’ compensation fraud/unlicensed contractor sting

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - 14 offenders have been arrested in connection with a workers’ compensation fraud/unlicensed contractor sting.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services with the Florida Department of Financial Services, and The Department of Business and Professional Regulation conducted a joint Workers’ Compensation Fraud/Unlicensed Contractor operation on August 8-10.

The purpose of the operation was to address unlicensed contractors working without the required contractor license and engaging in construction class work without the required workers’ compensation insurance exemptions.

The following individuals were arrested for the listed charges:

  • Daniel Martin Vandenwildenbeg, 41, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage, engage in contractor business w/o certification- plumbing, and engage in contractor business w/o certification- electrical
  • Aaron Joseph Prumm, 44, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage, engage in contractor business w/o certification-plumbing, and engage in contractor business w/o certification-electrical
  • Walter Jay Griggs, 65, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage and engage in contractor business without certification-plumbing
  • Travis Joel Boyer, 44, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage, engage in contractor business w/o certification-plumbing, and engage in contractor business without certification-electrical
  • Lorenc Serani, 52, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage, engage in contractor business w/o certification-plumbing, and engage in contractor business w/o certification-electrical
  • Aaron L Avalos, 53, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage, engage in contractor business w/o certification-plumbing, and engage in contractor business w/o certification-electrical
  • Marquis Gonzalez, 35, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage, engage in contractor business w/o certification-plumbing, and engage in contractor business w/o certification-electrical.
  • Brian Craig Ferguson, 37, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage, engage in contractor business w/o certification-plumbing, and engage in contractor business w/o certification-electrical
  • Oscar Encarnacion, 50, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage, engage in contractor business w/o certification-plumbing, and engage in contractor business w/o certification-electrical
  • Rafael Morales, 46, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage and engage in contractor business w/o certification-electrical
  • William Chadwick Rowland, 44, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage and engage in contractor business w/o certification-electrical
  • Enzo Arduca, 45, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage and engage in contractor business w/o certification-plumbing
  • Daniel Lee Kittle, 69, Fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage and engage in contractor business w/o certification-electrical
  • Chad Everett Blecha, 54, fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage, engage in contractor business w/o certification-electrical

